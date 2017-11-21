Padmavati row: Shiv Sena burns Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s effigy in Rajasthan

Members of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday burned the effigy of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a mark of protest against his upcoming film Padmavati.

The Shiv Sainiks carried out a vehicle rally from various places of the city with saffron flags in their hands and later staged a protest outside Udaipur Collectorate.

They also submitted a memorandum to administrative officers demanding a complete ban on the film.

In the memorandum, the protesters stated that the entire Hindu community is annoyed with the content of the film. They claim that the film has hurt their sentiments and the filmmaker has attempted to defame queen Padmawati who is also known as Sati Maa as she committed Jauhar along with 16,000 other women.

“We demand a complete ban on the release of the film across the country, as it does not have any relation with reality. Our queen never danced in front of others as is wrongly depicted in the film,” said Samar Singh Bundela, divisional in-charge of Shiv Sena, Udaipur.

He threatened that there will be dire consequences if the film is not banned and the government will be responsible for it.