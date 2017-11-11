Pakistani man held in Kota for illegally entering India

A Pakistani national has been arrested from Kota district’s Sultanpur town for illegally entering India, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Haneef, 50, was nabbed when police and officials of intelligence agencies raided history-sheeter Khalik Hussain’s house in Sultanpur on Friday night.

Hussain, 35, was also arrested, Gautam Bhaskar, additional SP of Crime Investigation Department (intelligence) in Kota, told HT.

Intelligence agencies and police are jointly interrogating the Pakistani man to ascertain if he entered India for spying or carrying out terrorism-related activities.

“The arrested Pakistani man entered India through Nepal border without any passport or visa,” said Bhaskar.

Haneef belongs to Baldiya town of Karachi and had reached Kathmandu on October 26, Bhaskar said, adding that he later reached Delhi by a bus.

“From Delhi Haneef reached Ajmer and later Sultanpur on November 6,” the police officer said.

On Pakistani man’s links with the Kota history-sheeter, he said: “Hussain’ uncle lives in Karachi and was known to Haneef.”

Haneef was booked by Sultanpur police under sections of the Passport Act for entering India without visa and passport while Hussain was charged with hiding information about a foreign national staying at his home under sections of the Foreigners Act.