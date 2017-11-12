Pakistani national in police remand for five days

KOTA.

A Pakistani national, caught in Sultanpur of Kota district for illegally entering India, was remanded to a five-day police remand on Sunday.

“Pakistani national Mohammad Haneef (50), who was caught from the house of history-sheeter Khalik Hussain (35) in Sultanpur town on Friday night without visa and passport, was produced before a court in Kota, which sent him to a 5-day remand of Kota rural police for further probe into the case,” said Gautam Bhaskar, additional SP (intelligence), Crime Investigation Department (CID), Kota.

Haneef belongs to Baldiya town of Pakistan and was a former aide of Karachi smuggler kingpin Haji Usman.

Haneef’s family had migrated to Pakistan from Jamnagar in Gujarat during the partition. He was also caught in 2006 in Ahmedabad without visa and passport documents, and deported to Pakistan in 2007, Bhaskar told HT.

The Central Information Bureau, CID, Military Intelligence and Rajasthan police are interrogating the accused about why he entered India illegally, he said.

Sultanpur police station circle inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said, “It appears that Haneef arrived in India for visiting Ajmer Dargah and meeting acquaintances in India, but more details behind his arrival would be known after probe.” He said police were also interrogating Khalif Hussain.

Police have booked Haneef under section 3 of Passport Act for entering India without visa and passport; Khalik has been booked under section 7/14 of the Foreigners Act for not informing authorities about the stay of a Pakistani national at his house.