PIL seeks disciplinary action against striking doctors in Rajasthan

A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan high court on Thursday against the state government and the striking in-service doctors seeking disciplinary action against them and their dismissal from service.

The PIL was filed by advocate Dr Abhinav Sharma against the state government, principal secretary of the home department, director general of police, chief medical and health officer Churu, Dr Ajay Choudhary, in-service medical officer Dr Durgashanker Saini, Rajasthan State Medical Council and ACMM No. 11 Jaipur Metropolitan.

“Through the PIL we want to highlight the hardships being caused by the striking doctors to the general public for their own vested interest. The demands of the doctors are self-centric and personal in nature and have no bearing on patient welfare,” Abhinav said.

A division bench headed by justice KS Jhaveri listed the matter for hearing on Friday. “The court said that a copy of the PIL be served to the advocate general and directed that he come prepared for hearing as the court will take cognizance against the striking doctors,” said Abhinav.

The PIL sought a direction by the court that the strike of the in-service doctors — called by Dr Ajay Choudhary, Dr Durgashanker Saini and in-service medical officer —be held unconstitutional and illegal.

Abhinav said that the strike called by the doctors is in violation of a high court order given in 2012 which stated that doctors cannot resort to measures like strikes to sort out their issues with the government.

Abhinav along with fellow advocate Anand Sharma had also filed a complaint to the State Human Rights Commission. The commission chairman, Prakash Tatia, had passed an order on November 6 directing the agitating in-service doctors to immediately rejoin service. But the doctors had defied it, said Abhinav.

The PIL sought that the State Medical Council strike off names from the rolls of those agitating doctors who are absenting themselves from duties and the trial in charge-sheet and FIR dating to 2012 against Dr Choudhary and others be proceeded and concluded within a period of three months.

Sharma said he has attached copies of the chargesheet and FIR filed against Dr Choudhary for leading a strike in 2011. Also attached were copies of orders dismissing 12 other doctors who had joined in the 2011 strike.

The PIL urged the court to direct the state government to launch disciplinary action against the doctors and those booked under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1970 and who are dismissed on account of insubordination and indiscipline or, dereliction of duty should not be reinstated.