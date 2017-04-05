Rajasthan: Cops arrest 3 for lynching of Muslim man by cow protection group

Police arrested three people on Wednesday night in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in Alwar who was assaulted over suspicions of cow smuggling in Rajasthan.

Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Yadav and Kalu Ram Yadav were arrested after being identified from videos that were circulated on social media. They, however, were not among the six named in the initial FIR.

Pehlu Khan succumbed to his injuries at Kailash Hospital in Alwar on Monday night after a large group of cow protection activists attacked him and four others while they were transporting cattle along the Alwar highway on Saturday.

The other four victims were discharged, and allowed to return to Nuh – their hometown in Haryana.

Police launched a manhunt for six suspects against who a case of murder was registered, and listed 200 unidentified people as accused. They also announced a reward of Rs 5000 for any information on the case.

The incident comes amid a host of stringent measures taken by BJP-ruled states to protect cows, considered sacred by many Hindus.

Shortly before the attack occurred, police said they had arrested 11 people and rescued 28 bovines. “The cattle were being transported in six pick-up vans. While police intercepted four of them, two were attacked by the gau rakshaks,” said an officer on the condition of anonymity.