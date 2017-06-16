Police arrest 4 for shooting cattle trader dead in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, decamping with ₹2 lakh

The Nagaur police have arrested four people for allegedly shooting dead a 50-year-old man from Sikar district and decamping with ₹2 lakh.

According to the police, the attack on the man, who is a cattle trader, took place on Thursday evening.

“The cattle trader, identified as Mohammed Majid was passing through Nagaur when the attack took place. A group of around five men were waiting in an SUV and attacked Majid and his father,” said Ghanshyam Meena, station house officer, Chitawa police station, Nagaur.

The police said that the miscreants assaulted both the men and beat them up before opening fire on them.

“The men fled the spot after opening fire, in which Majid was fatally injured. His father, who was also injured, is currently in a hospital,” said Meena.

The police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and a search was initiated for the men.

“The miscreants had gone a little far when the SUV in which they were travelling overturned. They abandoned the car and continued on foot. A team of officials, who were pursuing the men, arrested four of them late last night,” said the SHO.

The police said that those arrested men have been identified as Vikram Singh, Mukesh Meghwal, Kanaram Meghwal and Rajesh Saharan.

“The fifth man, Mahesh Charan managed to escape. We are searching for him,” said the police.

The police said that Majid was a resident of Sikar and was engaged in cattle trading. He and his father were heading towards Kuchaman City in Nagaur district when the men attacked them.

“We suspect that the miscreants had prior information that Majid and his father had money with them, as his family has said. We are investigating the case,” said Meena.

