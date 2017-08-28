‘Priest’ at Hanuman temple turns out to be wanted criminal eluding law for the last 12 years

The Harmara police on Sunday arrested a 70-year-old man who has been eluding the police for the last 12 years.

According to the police, at the time of his arrest, Brijmohan Prajapat, was living at a temple near Jobner as a priest.

“Prajapat was wanted in a case of forgery for the past 12 years. He was finally arrested on Sunday after we kept on scouring various areas for the accused,” said Lakhan Singh, station house officer, Harmara police station.

The police said that Prajapat had registered a false case and had also forged documents to pass them off as genuine, for which an arrest warrant had been issued in his name.

“During investigation, we came to know that Prajapat was a resident of Jobner but wasn’t living with his family for a long time. One of his two sons is currently in jail and has a criminal record,” said constable Sunil Kumar of Harmara police station.

Kumar added that around five months ago, the police got a tip-off that Prajapat was living at a temple near the west side of the Jaipur city.

“We started a manhunt for him and searched around 20 temples to locate Prajapat. It was during this time that we got information that a priest at the Hanuman Temple near Jobner could be the accused,” said Kumar.

The police added that after visiting the temple, their suspicions turned out to be true.

“We found Prajapat living at the temple as its priest and also giving ‘divine’ solutions to the grievances of many of the devotees. However, when we confronted him, he denied and gave us a different name,” said the constable.

He said that the police then brought several people from his village who knew the accused and they identified him.

“Thereafter we arrested him and he was sent to jail,” said the police.