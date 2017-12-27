Private company officials involved with chinkara poaching, allege Bishnois

A day after the forest department arrested two chinkara poachers from near Kapuradi mines in Barmer, locals and members of the Bishnoi Tiger Force, a voluntary organisation working on wildlife and environmental issue, alleged that officials of Raj West power limited and South West Mining limited have a direct connection with the poaching.

Protestors alleged that the poachers were hunting the chinkaras for the officials of South West Mining Limited, a JSW Group company, which extracts lignite at Jalipa and Kapuradi mines, and Raj West Power Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited. They alleged that the locals have raised the issue for a few months now, but no action has been taken by the administration. They alleged that the recent episode has exposed this nexus.

On Tuesday, the forest department had arrested two poachers. According to information, the poaching had taken place on December 7. After the arrest, the accused were taken for to the spot for verification during which the team recovered some Chinkara carcasses. Later, the department sent a meat sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing.

On December 22, the locals had submitted a complaint and on Tuesday action was taken on the basis of this complaint.

Omprakash Bishnoi, a wildlife activist and general secretary of Bishnoi Tiger Force, and Ramkishan Bishnoi, another member, alleged that there is a direct connection with the company officials. “For the past few months locals have been raising the issue with the forest department and the district authorities but they have been ignored. Poachers were hunting chinkaras on the orders of the company officials and later supplying the meat to them,” Omprakash and Ramkishan said.

Sudheer Bhandari, head of CSR at Raj West Power Limited, ruled out any connection with the company officials in the matter. He said that they are proactive on environmental issues and will never tolerate such negligence.

Omprakash also alleged that the forest department officials are trying to hush-up the case. “The department is waiting for the FSL report to take action. The officials are looking to give undue benefit to the poachers and others involved in the case as they know that the FSL report will take a long time to come,” Omprakash said.

He warned that if action is not taken against the poachers and others involved in the case within the next two days, they will intensify their protest and hold dharnas outside the collectorate.

Forest department officials were not available for a comment.