Protest against Padmavati reaches eastern Rajasthan

Protests against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati spread to eastern Rajasthan on Thursday where people from different communities came to oppose the film’s release as they fear that the film might distort history.

People staged protests against the film and burnt Bhansali’s effigy and shouted slogans against him in front of the district collector’s office in Bharatpur. They demanded a ban on the film if it’s not screened to Rajputs and historians before its release.

Protests were led by farmer leader Nem Singh, who said that distortion of history will not be tolerated.

“Bhansali has deliberately tried to distort history about Hindu royal women, who sacrificed their lives to save their honour. Alauddin Khalji was a foreign invader. Bhansali’s Padmavati will not be allowed to release here in eastern Rajasthan,” said Singh.

Protests were also staged in Dholpur and Sawai Madhopur.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and is set to release on December 1.

Karni Sena, along with other Hindu outfits organised an Akrosh rally. The rally was led by district president of Karni Sena Ombeer Singh Parmar.

They handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate Govardhan Lal Meena demanding a ban on Padmavati.

“We have registered protests against the film before the government. The agitation will intensify if the film is released,” Parmar said.

In Sawai Madhopur, Rajput Karni Sena burnt posters of Bhansali at Hammir circle and MLA Diya Kumar took part in the protests.

Rani Padmini or Padmavati was a 13-14th-century queen of Chittorgarh and the Rajput community has alleged that the movie suggests an “amorous relationship” between Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). Bhansali and his team have dismissed the claims.

Recently, the Karni Sena had staged a huge protest in Chittorgarh in which hundreds of people took part demanding a complete ban on the film.