Protests continue against Padmavati, Karni Sena wants Chittorgarh plaque removed

The controversy over the film ‘Padmavati’ refused to die down with various groups across the state staging protests in their own way.

The Karni Sena asked the authorities on Monday to remove a stone (plaque) at Padmini Palace in Chittorgarh Fort, calling its contents “objectionable.”

Karni Sena district president Govind Singh Khangarot and other members submitted a memorandum to the state archaeology department officials in Chittorgarh, urging them to remove the plaque.

The plaque states, “This palace is of immense historical importance in the history of Mewar associated with Rani Padmini. It is said that here Rana Ratan Singh showed a glimpse of legendary beauty of his wife Padmini to Ala-ud-Din Khilji through a mirror. After which, Ala-ud-Din Khilji went to the extent of ravaging Chittaur in order to possess her.”

The memorandum said, “We are giving a chance to the authorities to remove the plaque, failing which we will be forced to take action.” The Karni Sena also warned the archaeology department against broadcasting “distorted history” at the ‘light and sound show’ conducted every day on the fort premises.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanium Swamy, addressing an event in Jaipur, alleged that the film Padmavati “is a conspiracy to show Hindus in a poor light.”

In another development, a case has been filed in the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone for distortion of history. The court will hear the case on November 22.

Sarv Samaj Sanghthan members continued to stage protest at the road leading to entrance of the fort, a UNESCO world heritage site that houses Padmini’s Palace, demanding a ban on the film.

Sangathan member Ummed Singh said, “The protest demanding a ban on Padmavati is continuing for the last nine days, and a relay hunger strike has also been launched.”

At Semari village in Udaipur district, the villagers observed a bandh on Monday to protest against the film. Hundreds of people from Sarv Dharm took out a rally.

The protesters raised slogans against Bhansali and burnt his effigy. Later, they handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to the President of India, demanding complete ban on Padmavati’s release.

Karni Sena threatens Javed Akhtar

Reacting to lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar’s statement to a TV channel on Sunday that Rajputs never fought against the British but were now on the streets to protest the film Padmavati, Karni Sena’s Jaipur district president Narayan Singh Divrala said Akhtar should visit Rajasthan to witness the “bravery of Rajputs.”

Writing on Karni Sena’s Facebook page, he obliquely threatened Akhtar, saying the treatment will be same as that meted out to Bhansali. The filmmaker was assaulted by Karni Sena members in January this year at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur during shooting of Padmavati.