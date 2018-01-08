Quality of debate should be healthy in parliamentary democracy: Raje

For the success of the parliamentary democracy, the quality of debates should be healthy and in public interest, chief minister Vasundhara Raje said Monday.

“We need to ensure that the bills, which are in public interest, do not get stuck due to the ruckus in the House. In the House, we have to agree to disagree and respect the views presented by the members,” Raje said.

She was addressing the 18th All India Whips conference in Udaipur on Monday. The two-day meet is hosting around 90 delegates representing the Centre and 19 states. A ‘whip’ is the member of a political party tasked with enforcing the organisation’s discipline on its members in the legislature.

The debates held in the legislatures should be cordial and graceful and not personal attacks, she said, adding one should respect their political opponent’s views.

Remembering her stint as an MP in Lok Sabha, Raje said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and late Meenu Masani had set the best examples in parliamentary democracy.

The CM said the role of whip is important in the parliamentary system. As a floor manager, the government chief whip has to do away with differences and consult the members of opposition to run the House smoothly.

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Ananth Kumar said the duty of a whip is not only to monitor the members of the party in legislature but also to moderate and motivate them.

He said the Centre has made provision of Rs 750 crore to make all legislative assemblies and legislative councils digital and paperless. “Under ‘e-Vidhan’, all legislative assemblies will be made digital and paperless in the next five years. The center would bear the expenditure for ‘e-Vidhan’ of Rajasthan legislative assembly,” he added.

Kumar termed the conference a rainbow of political parties and also that of states. He said the parliamentary democracy is the best form of governance.

Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel advocated simplification of rules of the procedure and changes according to the requirements of present time.

Raje also released a coffee table book ‘New India –- We Resolve to Make’ -- showcasing exhibitions held at 39 destinations across the country on the freedom movement from 1857 to 1947.

The conference would take up and discuss various issues pertaining to smooth and efficient working of Parliament.

Union MoS for water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore and others were present during the inaugural ceremony.