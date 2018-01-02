Rahul’s temple visits show Cong has given up appeasement politics: Parnami

Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits were a welcome move as they prove that the Congress has decided to give up on “appeasement politics,” Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami said on Tueday.

“We are happy that a mirror has been shown to Congress party that you cannot practise politics of appeasement and you have to take everyone along with you. If he (Gandhi) wants to go to temples, he is welcome to do so,” Parnami told reporters at the BJP office here.

He responded to a query that the All India Congress Committee has asked its Rajasthan unit for a list of temples that Gandhi could visit.

Parnami said the BJP would announce candidates for by-elections to Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat in a day or two.

On Gujarat results giving an indication that farmers were upset with the BJP, Parnami said, “Gujarat election results were not disappointing. You have to consider 22 years of anti-incumbency.”

He said, “We have done a lot for farmers in terms of not raising electricity tariff for agriculture sector, giving more loans at less interest, working to double their income, and direct bank transfer of crop compensation amount. Farmer is happy with the government policies and not angry.”

On delay in implementing the loan waiver announced in September, Parnami said, “We have formed a committee and are studying the model of other states before implementing the loan waiver after taking into consideration the financial condition of the state.”

On triple talaq bill which is in parliament, Parnami said, “The aim is to ease the pain of the Muslim women. They are appreciating it and we will see positive results in society. It was a bad practice that has to be stopped.”

Earlier in the day, he took a meeting of the party vistaraks (booth-level workers) for the three seats that go to the bypolls.