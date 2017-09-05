Woman dies on Jodhpur-Howrah train; son alleges negligence, says TTE was drunk

Railways authorities have denied allegations that it did not provide medical assistance to a 55-year-old woman leading to her death onboard a Jodhpur-Howrah train early on Monday.

Kanchan Devi had boarded the train at Jodhpur in Rajasthan along with her teenage son, and was bound for Dhanbad in Jharkhand. She complained of stomach ache near Baandikui railway station, which falls after Jaipur, and before Bharatpur. The train doesn’t have a scheduled stop at Baandikui.

Denying allegations of negligence on its part, Agra’s divisional railway manager, Ranjan Yadav said they had made all medical arrangements at Agra Fort station, but she died before the train reached there, possibly due to cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, Kanchan’s son had accused the train ticket examiner (TTE) of being drunk and misbehaving with him when he pleaded for help. Officials dismissed the allegation.

Also, the train was scheduled to reach Agra Fort at 5.55 am, but reached at around 7 am.

Passengers then staged a protest at the station, demanding the arrest of the TTE and delaying the train for more than an hour.

RAILWAYS’ VERSION

ADRM, Jaipur division, Harish Chand Meena said the train left Jaipur station at 2:15 am and before the train crossed Baandikui railway station, the RPF control room at 3.05 am got a message that a woman needs medical attention.

“We informed the Baandikui railway station where the train was stopped at 3:28 am although it doesn’t have any scheduled halt,” Meena said.

“The RPF wanted to de-board the lady from the train. We had made the ambulance ready and contacted the doctor also but she refused to get down and wanted to be treated at Bharatpur,” he said.

Meena said they then passed the message to the Kota division as Bharatpur falls under it.

ADRM, Kota Division, Alok Aggarwal said the station master attended her “but she didn’t say that she wants to get down there”.

After Bharatpur, the train has a stop at Achhnera Junction and then Agra Fort. When the train reached Agra Fort, she was dead.