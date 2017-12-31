Railways to give discount for late delivery of food in trains

The Indian Railways have decided to issue an “apology” in form of a cash discount of ₹100 to a passenger, if food booked for the journey is not served on time aboard a train.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, will adjust the discount in the next order of food or beverages, a rail official said on Thursday.

The discount will be applicable only on the delay from caterers’ side, he said, adding that passengers aboard trains running late will not be given the benefit.

The scheme is expected to commence in January 2018.

The discount will be valid for online and offline purchase as well as for a cash refund. The IRCTC has also done away with cancellation charges on online food bookings.

Passengers have to cancel orders 2 hours before the delivery time.

This would help the IRCTC to keep the customer-supplier bonding intact, sources in the Indian Railways said.

The senior divisional commercial manager of North Western Railway, CR Kumawat, told HT that it was a step for improving customer service.

“The scheme will not only help the railways to serve its passengers with more comfort and assurance but also attract more customers to its extensive e-catering network,” said Kumawat.

E-catering service has been started by the IRCTC exclusively for passengers travelling in trains where they can book their preferred meal through different modes, the officer said.