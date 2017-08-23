Rain greets Jaipur after a long break

After a long span of the city being dry, Jaipur was finally graced with the rains on Wednesday which lasted for more than two hours. Residents heaved a sigh of relief as they got respite from the sweltering heat.

According to water resources department, Jaipur district was in the deficit category as the rainfall level was 40 percent less than the normal. The normal level from June 1 to August 23 in Jaipur is 409.60mm, while this year, Jaipur had recorded only 245.94mm which is 39.96 percent less.

With the onset of monsoon, various parts of Rajasthan had received light to heavy rain and there were floods in few districts like Pali, Sirohi, Jalore and Barmer in July but Jaipur received its rainfall on Wednesday.

As of now, five districts Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali and Sirohi are in abnormal category, five districts Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand are in excess category, nine districts Bikaner, Churu, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Tonk, Jhalawar, Banswara and Chittorgarh are in normal category and remaining 14 districts are in deficit category.