Rajasthan a model state in road work: Yunus Khan

Rajasthan has made rapid strides in building roads and improving transport facilities as the BJP government has given infrastructure a priority, public works department and transport minister Yunus Khan said on Saturday.

“We are proud that Rajasthan is emerging as a model state in development of roads,” Khan told reporters on the completion of four years of the BJP government in the state.

“Rajasthan has 2.26 lakh kilometres of road including national highways, state highways, and district and rural roads; in these four years, 47,760km roads were built, widened and renovated with Rs 15487 crore.”

The Centre has approved Rs 23403 crore for building 6060km roads. Work on 23577km is in progress, for which the Centre will spend Rs 28826 crore and the state Rs 15330 crore, he said.

“In all, the Centre and the state government are spending Rs 80,000 crore for building roads, of which many have been laid and many are in progress, which is a record in the state.”

Under the Gramin Gaurav Path scheme, cement-concrete roads have been built or work is in progress at 6587 gram panchayats, for which Rs 3587 crore has been allotted, the minister said. “In the remaining 3364 gram panchayats, work will start this year.”

Missing links are being built in those gram panchayats, which do not need cement-concrete roads; 3700 villages have been connected with an expenditure of Rs 1280 crore, Khan said. “Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 3988 habitations have been connected by building 11363km roads with Rs 2907 crore.” Under PMGSY, the state bears 40% of the cost and the Centre 60%. In the second phase of PMGSY, 3356km roads will be built with Rs 1423.37 crore and work will start this month, the minister said.

He said, “Rajasthan Roadways has been the best compared to other states and is the pride of Rajasthan. There is no question of closing it down.”

Efforts are on to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) to Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Jodhpur, the minister said.