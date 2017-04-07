Rajasthan: Accountant threatens to withhold police officer’s salary for arresting his family

An account officer, who works at the office of the superintendent of police in Rajasthan’s Churu town, has issued a notice threatening to withhold the salary of a police officer, who briefly arrested his family members over a land dispute last month.

On April 1, Subhashchandra Mittar shot a notice to Shyam Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the Bhaleri police station, mentioning the incident and asking him to produce a proof of permission from higher officials regarding the action taken against his family members.

Mittar said if Singh fails to produce a proof, he will not release his and another policeman’s salary for the month of March. Mittar even asked all the other officials at the police station to declare in writing that they were not involved in the police action, otherwise, their wages too shall be withheld.

On his part, Singh said that people from the accountant’s family were trying to encroach upon someone else’s land in Kohina village.

“I sent a policeman to the spot who warned them not to do it and come to the police station first with the land documents to which they agreed. Then later, we again got complaints from the village and as we went to the village, we found them fencing the land,” the SHO said.

The police arrested members of Mittar’s family on March 25, under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).

“They were claiming that they had bought the land over 50 years ago, but could not get its registry done,” the SHO said.

Mittar claimed he owns the land that has been occupied by others for decades and the police supported the occupants. “They carried out official action, I too issued a notice in an official capacity,” he said.

Churu SP Rahul Barhat has declared Mittar’s notice invalid.

“The accountant does not have the power to issue such a notice. We have written to the director, treasury and accounts, and the accountant will be transferred soon,” Barhat said.