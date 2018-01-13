Rajasthan by-poll: Over 10K defence personnel to vote through e-ballot

Around 10,000 defence personnel posted away from their homes will be able to cast their votes through electronic ballot in the upcoming by-elections in Rajasthan.

With the use of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot (ETPBS), voters will receive downloadable postal ballot through mobile/e-mail and will have to take a printout. The votes cast on the printed ballots would be sent to the returning officer through post.

“The system was used on a pilot project basis in the recent Gujarat elections. It will be used in all the three seats (in Rajasthan) where by-elections are being held,” an election commission official said.

By-elections to Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly segment are scheduled for January 29 and the votes will be counted on February 1.

The ETPBS system will save time as paper ballots which were used previously was proving to be time-consuming at times and were causing delay.

C-DAC, a government of India undertaking, has developed the ETPBS delivery system, wherein, the service voters will be receiving the downloadable postal ballot through two-layer secure electronic medium that is secured “one time password” (OTP) for downloading the encrypted files sent through mobile/e-mail and the system generated unique “personal identification number” (PIN) for decrypting and printing each and every single postal ballot to the individual service voter.

Fifty-five candidates are in the fray for the by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly constituency after scrutiny of nomination papers.

Nominations of 15 candidates from Alwar, 26 from Ajmer and 14 from Mandalgarh were found valid, the state chief electoral office said on Friday.

Congress’s Karan Singh Yadav, BJP’s Jaswant Singh Yadav and 13 others, including 11 Independents, are eligible to fight the by-election from the Alwar parliamentary constituency, it said.

In Ajmer, nominations of Ramswaroop Lamba of the BJP, the Congress’s Raghu Sharma and 24 others, including 21 Independents, have been found valid, the CEO office said.

BJP candidate Shakti Singh, Vivek Dhakad of the Congress and 12 Independents will be contesting in the Mandalgarh assembly by-poll, it said.

The exact number of candidates, however, can be ascertained on January 15, the last day for withdrawing nomination papers.