Rajasthan bypoll on Jan 29, results on Feb 1

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat in Rajasthan will be held on January 29. The counting will take place on February 1. The by-polls will be held in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat.

The gazette notification will be issued on January 3 while the last date of filing the nomination will be January 10. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on January 11 and last date of withdrawal of names is January 15. The counting will take place on February 1 and the entire process will be completed by February 3.

The bypolls have been necessitated following the demise of the sitting BJP MPs of the two seats – Sanwar Lal Jat (Ajmer) and Mahant Chandnath (Alwar) and the sitting BJP MLA Kirti Kumari in Mandalgarh.

The Congress has announced former MP Karan Singh Yadav, a cardiac surgeon, as its candidate from Alwar. It is yet to decide on a candidate for Ajmer, where Sachin Pilot was defeated by Jat in the last election.

The bypolls would be viewed as a referendum on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a year ahead of the state assembly elections. BJP has not announced its candidates for the three seats.