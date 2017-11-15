Rajasthan bypolls to Lok Sabha, assembly seats: Vishwas to take decision for AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to contest the upcoming by-elections in Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh has been left to the party’s Rajasthan in-charge Kumar Vishwas.

“A decision on whether or not to contest the by-polls will be taken at AAP’s Jaipur Lok Sabha Karyakarta Sammelan in Kotputli on November 19,” an AAP leader told HT.

Apart from Vishwas, AAP Delhi MLA Praveen Kumar will also take part in the meet that will be attended by 2,000 party workers from eight assembly constituencies of Jaipur rural.

While the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for Lok Sabha by-elections in Alwar and Ajmer and assembly by-elections in Mandalgarh, the same are likely to be held in December.

BJP and Congress have already launched their party’s election campaign and both chief minister Vasundhara Raje and PCC president Sachin Pilot have been visiting Ajmer and Alwar in the recent times.

At present, AAP Rajasthan is focusing on building its organisation from the grassroots level in Rajasthan. It is in the process of electing the office-bearers in all the assembly constituencies and a disciplinary committee has been constituted for the same.

“While 70 office-bearers have been elected, 130 more will be elected in 20-25 days,” he said.

With an eye on women voters, the party plans to launch an aggressive agitation demanding prohibition in the state from January next year.

The other plank is farm distress. “A huge farmers rally is planned in December in Jaipur and Kota districts that will involve farmers from across the state,” the AAP leader said.

AAP Rajasthan has been using its student’s wing, CYSS, to bring more youths into its fold. The idea is to build a strong booth-level organisation before the assembly elections slated for December 2018.

The decision to fight the by-elections was left to Kumar after the AAP’s political affairs committee said it was against the idea.