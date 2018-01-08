Rajasthan bypolls will be fought over 4-year BJP misrule, says Sachin Pilot

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Monday that by-elections would be fought over what he called four years of misgovernance by the BJP government.

Bypolls to the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly constituencies will take place on January 29.

People are feeling cheated as the BJP misguided them to get votes in assembly elections but has not fulfilled promises, Pilot said.

“This election (bypolls) will not change the government in the state but will be a reflection of the upcoming assembly polls in which the BJP will be ousted,” he said.

“Congress will win all three seats with a huge mandate as all sections of society are suffering under BJP rule. This is a corrupt government and people have decided to support the Congress.”

Addressing newspersons after party candidate Karan Singh Yadav filed his nomination in Alwar, Pilot said, “BJP is using all might of the government for the elections. CM has nothing to show; they never paid attention to Alwar and Ajmer, but now are making announcements and assurances without any budget. People are intelligent and I am sure congress will win.”

Yadav, a cardiac surgeon, had been elected as an MLA from Behror assembly seat and an MP from Alwar. In the Ashok Gehlot government, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of 20-point programme.

“All the BJP leaders, ministers, and the chief minister are making rounds of Alwar but they do not have anything to tell people nor have an account of promises made in last elections,” Pilot said. “Last four years have been unfortunate for the state as no new development work was initiated. BJP leaders are making new announcements to misguide people.”

Former CM Gehlot said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sent a message that politics of violence should be ended. “The law and order in the state is deteriorating, which is tarnishing Rajasthan image, but the government is not paying attention.”

Gehlot said the government is misusing state machinery in bypolls, which should be checked by the election commission.

Karan Singh Yadav said, “There is resentment in people because of anti-people policies of the state government. Now they have got a chance to take revenge by defeating BJP candidate.”

Pilot will be on a two-day visit to Bhilwara and Ajmer. He will address a rally in support of party candidate from Mandalgarh on January 9 and another at Ajmer in support of candidate Raghu Sharma.

Alwar Congress leaders and workers took out a rally before Yadav filed nomination.