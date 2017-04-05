Rajasthan considering uniforms for teachers, principals in government schools

After changing the two-decade-old school uniform for students at government school, the state education department is now mulling a uniform dress code for teachers, principals and staff.

A senior official of the education department, on the anonymity, told HT that the department is considering implementing a dress code for the school staff comprising teachers, principals, and administrative staff, including district education officers. A meeting was called on Wednesday to contemplate on the matter and Rashtriya Madhyamik Sikhsha Abhiyan officials and representatives of teachers and principals took part in the meeting, he added.

“This is the first meeting, where we have asked for suggestions – whether there should be a dress code or not? To which level it should be? What should the dress code be? A week after another meeting will be held to discuss these issues,” he said.

“Uniform dress code will bring discipline and infuse professionalism. In rural areas, it’s difficult to monitor how the staffs dress. We have setup mirrors at schools for students to ensure that they come to school properly dressed. The same should apply to the academic staff,” he said.

The education department recently changed the students’ uniform. Since 1997, the colour codes of uniforms in more than 74,000 government schools in the state have been blue shirt and khaki shorts or trousers for boys and blue kurta and white salwar or skirt for girls.

Now, boys will have light brown shirt and brown trousers or shorts and girls will wear light brown kurta or shirt with brown salwar or skirt.

The decision to redesign the uniform was taken to make children of government schools as “elegant” as their counterparts from the private schools, education minister Vasudev Devnani had said, adding the objective is to give them a sense of confidence. The government had earlier formed a five-member committee headed by department’s joint secretary to decide the colour of the new school uniform.

There are 8.5 million students in 74,000 government schools in Rajasthan.

The Madhya Pradesh government is also planning to introduce a uniform dress code for teachers from this academic session. The teachers will have to wear identical Nehru jackets.