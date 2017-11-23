Rajasthan court annuls child marriage that took place 14 years ago

Finally Sarita (name changed) has got freedom from the 14-year-long vice of child marriage that she was forced into when she was only three years old.

The victim had approached the family court 1 in Jodhpur with help of Saarthi Trust and rehabilitation psychologist Kriti Bharti to annul the marriage.

Judge Rekha Bhargava on Thursday issued an order to annul the marriage after the mutual consent from both the sides.

Sarita, 17, got married in September 2003. Her father got her married on the pressure of the community. Later her in-laws and society started building pressure on Sarita’s widow mother to send her daughter, but Sarita refused to go.

Sarita with help of Bharti filed a petition in June in the family court-1 in Jodhpur. Bharti counseled Sarita’s husband and her in-laws after which they gave their consent to annul the marriage.

After pronouncement of the verdict, tears of happiness started rolling from Sarita’s eyes and she said: “With the help of Kriti (Bharti) didi child marriage is over and now I will study to make my future”.

Bharti said: “Sarita’s will start studying which was stopped due to mental pressure she was facing all these years. Now efforts are being made for her rehabilitation after her child marriage is annulled.”

Notably, Bharti of Saarthi Trust was successful in annulment of 34 child marriages and prevented more than 1,000 such marriages. Her works are also included in the CBSE curriculum.