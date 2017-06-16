Rajasthan farmers’ mahapadao continues for the second day

The farmers, demanding loan waiver and minimum support prices for their produce among other things, continued their mahapadao (sit-in) for the second day in Jaipur on Friday.

Kailash Gandoliya, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), on whose call the protest was started, said that farmers are sitting in searing condition for the past 48 years, but the chief minister is not bothered to look into their demands. He said farmers have decided to take out a candle march on Friday night, followed by a sadbudhi yajna on Saturday. “Farmers chose a woman to lead the state, as woman has qualities of a mother and will take care of the state people as her children, but farmers sitting for past 48 hours feel cheated,” said Gadoliya.

The BKS has submitted an 11-point memorandum to the chief minister through the district administration on Thursday, but there has been no response from the government, he added.

Farmers said they are not getting even the cost of production and are in debt. They have been demanding from the government to waive off loan and buy produce on MSP. They have also accused the state government of not giving adequate water and electricity promised to them during elections.

The farmers are holding an indefinite mahapadav at seven divisional headquarters — Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Sikar. Among others things, they are demanding a warehouses at each panchayat headquarters, 24×7 uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers during sowing season and adequate representation of farmers in district committee meetings discussing agricultural issues.