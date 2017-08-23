Rajasthan gives reservation to Jats of Bharatpur-Dholpur under OBC category

The state government on Wednesday gave reservation to Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur under Other backward Class (OBC).

The notification for the same was issued on Wednesday stating that on a cabinet decision, Jats of the two districts were immediately incorporated in the authorised list of OBC category.

Commenting on the decision, Congress MLA from Kumher-Deeg Vishvendra Singh said, “This is a victory of the community. Now community members in other states can get benefit of quota following the same legal procedure.”

Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti convenor Nem Singh said: “We thank the chief minister, now thousands of community youth will get benefit of the reservation, in coming government jobs.”

In June, the OBC Commission submitted its report to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The announcement comes days after the community members threatened to stage an agitation on August 23. They disrupted rail and road traffic in June demanding quota.

Leaving the two districts, Jats were enjoying benefit of OBC reservation in state.

The central government through notification included Jats in OBC list in 1999, and followed by it the state too included them in 2000.

The notification was challenged before the Rajasthan high court, which in 2015 quashed the quota to Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur, referring the rest of the community case to a permanent Commission of Backward Classes.

On August 10, 2015, the high court quashed the quota stating that no survey was done before giving reservation to Jats. The court had asked the government to set up a commission to review the status of OBC community in Bharatpur and Dholpur districts in four months.

Jats of the two districts were denied reservation as they belong to ruling class of pre-independence era and therefore not considered socially or economically backward.