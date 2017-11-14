Rajasthan government working to enhance English skills of college students, says minister

Youth of the state possess a lot of talent but fall behind due to lack of English knowledge and to overcome the drawback, the government is working on enhancing the learning of English, said higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari.

The minister was addressing the Campus Ambassador Conclave organised under the Upskill Proficiency in English for Rajasthan (UPER) scheme on Tuesday, a release from the department said. The conclave was organised to felicitate students from the state’s colleges who have used the mobile application Hello English remarkably well.

The application, launched by chief minister Vasundhara Raje during the Festival of Education in August this year, is being used by more than 20,000 college students, the minister said. The feted students will serve as brand ambassadors and publicise the application in colleges and universities.

“Most of the students are from villages. Despite having talent, they are unable to present themselves well. We are making them well-versed in English so that they do not lag behind in jobs,” the minister said.

Apart from the mobile application, the department is also offering English classes and the students were urged to avail the opportunities.

The higher education department has also tied up with English Age, a Noida based company, working in the education sector that will conduct three-month courses in 12 women’s colleges and two polytechnic colleges of the state. The courses will begin in January and will be free of cost, the minister added.

College education commissioner Ashutosh AT Pednekar said that by learning english, the students are not just learning a language but are acquiring a skill that will be a lifelong resource.