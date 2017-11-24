Rajasthan govt schools to get star rankings, says Devnani

The Rajasthan government is set to begin grading of its schools on various parameters to ensure quality learning, education minister Vasudev Devnani said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of four years of the BJP government, Devnani said, “Slowly we are introducing grading in schools like the NAAC does for colleges. We thought we should grade our schools and bring it before the public. The details have been finalised and we will introduce a star rating system soon.”

NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grades higher education institutions based on quality parameters, such as educational processes and outcomes, teaching-learning, evaluation, faculty, research and infrastructure. Government schools will now soon have a similar grading.

After class 8, the government is going to restart board exams in class 5, Devnani said. “Class 5 board exam will be conducted by DIET. With board exams in class 5 and class 8, the quality of education will improve.” The Centre, he said, has given states power to decide on this and Rajasthan is the first state to implement the board exam in both classes.

Devnani said the education department is the largest with 63,000 government schools that have 42 lakh students and 4,26,000 teachers; in the last three years, the government has spent Rs 85,000 crore on modernising education in the state.

“The results of our efforts to improve education are there for all to see. The enrolment is up to 82 lakh from 60 lakh in 2014 while there has been a 14% increase in class 10 and 12 results of government schools,” he said.

As per the ASER survey, learning outcomes in Rajasthan have improved and the state holds top spot on education quality parameter, said Devnani.

He said the department brought a staffing pattern to ensure that teachers were given to schools as per requirement and there was no shortage or excess.

To address shortage of teachers, 87,000 new recruitments had been done while another 69,000 are under process, taking the total recruitments to over 1.5 lakh, he said.

For postings and transfers, Devnani said the department introduced a counselling system whereby postings are made as per seniority. “The candidates are asked about their district preferences which is then allotted by computer. This system is transparent and the posting is done as per their consent.”

He said 95% vacancies at the level of principals have been filled and all posts of director, education and district education officers filled.

“Overall there were 52% posts vacant in the department when our government took over. We have brought this down to 23% and once new recruitments are made, this will come down to 11-12%.”

The minister said Rs 2500 crore had been spent on upgrading infrastructure in model and Utkrisht schools

To encourage girls’ education, Devnani said the department had distributed cycles to 11,30,000 girls from class 9 and above. Laptops have been distributed to 98,000 students on basis of performance in class 8, 10 and 12.

Two portals -- Shala Darshan for primary education and Shala Darpan for secondary education – give details about schoolteachers and students. Smart classrooms have been set up in 770 schools to give quality education.

Devnani said monitoring of schools has been decentralised with panchayat elementary education officers being made in-charge of monitoring schools in their panchayats.

To involve parents in their children’s education, four parent-teacher meetings have been scheduled each year, of which one is a mother-teacher meet, he said. “The parent-teacher was attended by 40 lakh parents which is an encouraging start.”