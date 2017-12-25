Rajasthan HC gives state free hand to crack down on striking doctors

In an unprecedented order on Monday, Rajasthan high court has directed the state government to deal with doctors who are on strike with an iron hand.

The division bench of Rajasthan High Court headed by chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and DC Somani on Monday stated that the state government could apprehend the doctors under the law and even under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) 1970.

The order came on a public interest litigation filed by Abhinav Sharma, advocate of Rajasthan high court. This is for the first time that Rajasthan high court was opened for routine work on Christmas Day.

Sharma had requested the chief justice on Saturday to take up the matter on an urgent basis in view of the fact that the doctors had called for a closure of medical services that included private medical hospitals as well as medicine shops on December 25.

The all India doctors’ association deferred the strike till December 27, in view of the court listing the matter.

The bench also directed the state government to take stern steps, including disciplinary action. The state government is now free to take any action against the doctors including the arrest, and dismissing them from services for not reporting on duty without leave.

The in-service doctors of the state are on strike again after an agreement arrived earlier between them on November 12.

Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf held a press conference earlier stating that the entire charter of demands raised by the agitating doctors has already been complied with, at a cost of ₹150 crore to the state exchequer.