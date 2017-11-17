Rajasthan inks MoU Assam to study diverse cultures

In order to enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures, the Rajasthan government has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Assam government under ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ programme.

Under it, activities such as student exchange program in higher studies; two fellowship for students; collaborative researches, excursion program and faculty visit; celebration of tourist festivals in both states; Art Yatra (artist camps, emerging arts); national integration oath (Hindi and Assamese); exchange of farmers to share best practices etc will be conducted.

The idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between denizens of different regions was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on October 31, 2015, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and UTs, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.

As per the programme, each year, every State/UT would be paired with another State/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people.

It is envisaged through this exchange, that the knowledge of the language, culture, traditions and practices of different states will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between one another, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.

Commissioner College education Ashutosh AT Pednekar said the activities under the programme has been initiated as Assamese food festival has been organised at Rajasthan Bhawan in Delhi.