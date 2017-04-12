Rajasthan municipal body invokes Lord Hanuman to save itself from black magic

Barmer municipal council (BMC) that was in news for corruption has performed Hanuman puja to counter effects of black magic.

The puja was performed on Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday after two unidentified women were seen by some BMC staff allegedly conducting black magic in the civic body building a few days ago.

The council authorities refused to comment on black magic issue.

Sources in the civic body said suspecting any wrong, council employees requested the BMC commissioner to organise a puja to avert effect of black magic.

Notably, most of BMC employees were facing probe on charges of corruption and irregularities.

BMC chairperson Lunkaran Bothra was presented at the council office when the puja was performed but did not participated in it, the sources said.

Bothra said: “Council employees suggested for a special puja after which it was organised. What is wrong in this matter?”

Corruption at the BMC came to light during chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s visit to Barmer in October 2015 when local residents gave representations to her regarding the issue.

Raje had ordered a high-level probe. Following the order, a special investigation team was formed under leadership of Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathore in October 2015.

After a preliminary inquiry, eight cases were registered at Barmer Kotwali against employees of the municipal council. Six employees have been arrested. All are now out on bail but some still facing suspension.