Rajasthan panchayat bans alcohol, sellers and consumers to be fined

A local village panchayat in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur has decided to ban sale and consuming of liquor, narcotic substances and gambling and impose stiff fine for those flouting the stricture.

Members of the Surota village panchayat in Bharatpur’s Kumher sub division at meeting on Sunday, decided to impose the ban within the panchayat’s jurisdiction from January 23, said Shakti Singh, a member of the local self governing body.

The panchayat has decided to impose a fine of Rs 11,000 on people selling and consuming alcohol, selling or abusing narcotic substances or gambling in the village, he said, adding that villagers who provide information about such activities will be given a reward of Rs 500.

“Strict steps will taken against any candidate or voter during elections if they are found selling or using intoxicating substances,” he said.

“Inspired by neighbouring Awaar village panchayat, where a ban on selling and consuming alcohol was imposed earlier on January 1, we decided to launch a 20-day awareness campaign in the village about the ills of consuming alcohol, abusing drugs and gambling.

Village youngsters have been spread awareness among people to give up liquor.”

The panchayat has constituted two committees of 25 members each with a mixture of village elders and youngsters.

The village has 400 households with a population of more than 2,400, out whom 1,310 are registered voters. Though Surota does not have a liquor vend, there is one at Kumher, about 5km away from the village.