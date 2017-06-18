Rajasthan police add drone power to maintain law and order

The state police will now use drones for aerial surveillance and maintaining law and order in Rajasthan. Under its modernisation process, the police have purchased 10 drones and propose to buy 30 more soon.

“Drones have already been dispatched to different police ranges in Rajasthan,” Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Manoj Bhatt told HT. He said the decision to purchase drones was taken following successful use of hired drones at a few event including public fairs in the past. “It (use of drones) proved to be very effective,” Bhatt said.

Sharing details about the drones, additional DGP, police modernisation and welfare, Bhupendra Duk said that out of the 10 drones, six are big and four are small. “The drones were procured through tender process at ₹2.25 crore,” he said. “Proposals to buy another 30 drones have been sent to the Government of India via Rajasthan government, so that drones could be used extensively across Rajasthan,” he added.

Duk said the big drones have been sent to Jaipur Commissionerate, police ranges of Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota and sensitive districts. Police personnel have been trained to use these drones and their use have started at some places. “Some districts like Bhilwara have started using the drones,” he said.

He said the drones will be used for aerial surveillance. “Drones have installed cameras through which crowd during festivals, rallies and demonstrations, traffic regulation, rescue operations during disaster, law and order situation and communal violence can be monitored, as drones provide easy access to the places where police cannot reach due to difficult terrains and locations,” said Duk. “Also, drones can chase down criminals and also follow vehicles,” he added.

These police drones are better equipped than normal drones, as they can operate in day and night time and also have better flying time and battery life. “While the bigger drones can fly up to the height of 400 metres for around 40 to 45 minutes, the smaller one can fly up to 200 to 300-metre height for 25-30 minutes,” said Duk.

Inspector general, Kota police range, Vishal Bansal said that such drones can return from their point of launch if the battery indicates depletion. Additional SP, headquarters, Kota City, Umesh Ojha said that some police personnel have been trained to use the drones and they will be used as and when required.