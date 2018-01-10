Rajasthan reels under cold wave conditions

Weather in Rajasthan refused to abate as Fatehpur Shekawati recorded the season’s lowest at minus 1.2 degree Celsius, followed by Sikar at 0.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Alwar and Sriganganagar, too, continued to reel under cold wave conditions for the fourth consecutive day, a MeT official said.

The dip in temperature led to a dense fog cover, which in turn caused disruption in the train traffic movement.

According to the North-Western Railways, several trains were running delayed in the region.

“New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur was running delayed by 22 hours 15 minutes, Sealdaah-Ajmer by 14 hours 20 minutes, Hyderabad- Ajmer by 8 hours 40 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

Sriganganagar recorded the minimum temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius followed by 1.4 degrees Celsius in Churu and 2.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

And while Pilani and desert state’s hill station Mount Abu settled at 4 degrees Celsius each, BanAsthali and Chittorgarh recorded a close 4.1 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, maximum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 21 and 27.5 degree Celsius.

Weather is likely to remain dry with no major change in minimum temperature in state in next 24 hours, the MeT department predicted.