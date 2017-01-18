Rajasthan’s ‘coriander bowl’ faces frost damage

The prevailing cold wave condition across Rajasthan’s Kota division has impacted coriander crop due to frost, farmers said on Wednesday.

Kota division is known as the coriander bowl of Rajasthan where the fragrant herb is cultivated on more than two lakh hectare and produces more than two lakh metric tonne of the herb that accounts for 90% of coriander cultivated and produced in the state.

Apart from Kota, farmers extensively cultivate coriander in Baran and Jhalawar districts of the division.

Farmers from different parts of the division, including Kota’s Ramganjmandi, Chhabra, Chhipabarod and Baran and Bhawanimandi regions of Baran district and parts of Jhalawar, have reported loss of coriander crops due to frost.

Radheshyam Meena, 45, a coriander farmer from Dhakiya village in Ramganjmandi, said more than 60% coriander crop of farmers in his village has been damaged.

Another farmer Lakshmi Narayan from Julmi village too said the crop of most farmers of the village is ruined due as the fragrant herb is extremely sensitive to frost.

A group of more than 200 farmers on Wednesday demonstrated in front of the Ramganjmandi sub division office demanding adequate compensation from the state government for damaged coriander crop.

Dashrath Kumar, general secretary of Hadauti Kisan Union, said coriander crop across the division has been damaged due to the cold wave conditions.

Jhalawar district Congress chief Rajesh Gupta Karawan said farmers who cultivated coriander early this year, have faced greater loss as the crop was in the flowering stage.

Kumar demanded that the state government carry out a survey to access the loss of coriander crop and adequately compensate farmers.

Meanwhile, Met department officials said the maximum temperature in the region has been hovering around 20 degree Celsius and the minimum around 7-8 degrees from the last 10 days.

Asked about the loss to coriander crop, RB Dadhich, agriculture research officer (horticulture) said a team from the department surveyed Sangod, Bapawar, Atru, Baran and other regions over the last couple of days and found that there was no major loss to the crop.

“Surveys will be conducted in Ramganjmandi region of Kota and Jhalawar region soon to assess loss to coriander crop,” he said.