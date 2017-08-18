Rajasthan’s Kota gets direct flight to Jaipur

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje Friday inaugurated a direct commercial flight service between Kota, known as country’s coaching capital, and state capital Jaipur. A nine-seater aircraft completed the inaugural run between the two cities.

“Possibilities beyond skies! After connecting Udaipur & Bikaner, flagged off Kota-Jaipur flight at #Kota airport today. #ConnectingRajasthan,” Raje later said in a tweet.

The CM said that that the significance of connectivity to Kota has many facets. “These flights will not just cater to tourists, but also students and parents travelling to the education capital,” she said.

Private firm Supreme Airlines will operate the nine-seater aircraft.

The flights from Kota Airport were discontinued in 1994-95 as passenger flow dried up following the industrial recession there. The coaching classes were yet to take shape of an industry.

Raje said many people were apprehensive if the operations were possible given the relatively smaller size of the airport at Kota. “So we had to do the impossible. We made the impossible possible,” she said.

She said Rajasthan now has inter-state air connectivity from Jaipur to Bikaner, Jodhpur and Udaipur. “If we are lucky, then from the first week of September, we will be able to operate Jaipur-Kota flight to Delhi in September. We are trying,” she said.

Four more cities are also expected to get the air connectivity to the state capital in the next phase including Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar and Kishangarh, she said.

“With the growth of Kota into a coaching hub with more than 1.50 lakh students from all over the country and the city also being an industrial centre, a need was felt to restart the air service,” Kota MP Om Birla said.

As per the officials, there will be one flight from both the centres except on Sundays. The tickets are priced at Rs 2,600.

CM’s gifts to Kota

City Gas Distribution Network in which 3000 domestic and nine connections will be given to coaching centers, hotels and restaurants, and 24 industrial connections by April 2018 in Phase 1. This will supply piped LPG to households 24X7. In Phase 2, 9000 domestic, 21 commercial and 27 industrial connections will be given. In Phase 3, 20,000 domestic, 34 commercial and 43 industrial connections are targeted.

Abhay Police Command Center for police to keep tabs on activities in the city through 1,100 CCTV cameras.

Under Abhay Mobile, 29 mobile teams of policewomen on Scooty for women’s safety and checking crimes against women.

45 meritorious Class 12 tribal students get two-wheelers under Modified Area Development Approach (MADA) Scheme