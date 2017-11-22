Rajasthan’s talent search in sports events to begin soon

One lakh boys and girls will take part in the State Level Annual Talent Search Sports Championship, to be held between November 2017 and February 2018. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje had announced the mega sports meet in her last budget speech.

“The championship, to be organised by the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) in association with the district associations, will include 14 disciplines,” said Narayan Singh, the sports council secretary. It will cost the government Rs 3.34 crore including cash prizes worth Rs 74.24 lakh, he added.

The disciplines in which the games will be held include basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, athletic, archery, badminton, wrestling, swimming, tennis and table tennis. “School students can take part in the championship. One player can participate in two individual events,” Singh said. The participants should be between 14 and 18 years of age.

The tournament will be organised at district, divisional and state levels. Participation of at least 10 teams is mandatory in the district level tournament, out of which two teams will take part in the divisional level championship. While the winners will directly qualify for the divisional level championship, second team will be selected by the officials.

Singh said that a total ₹92 lakh will be spent on a district level tournament, a divisional level tournament will cost ₹98 lakh and ₹70 lakh will be spent on the state level tournament. The winners and runners up will get cash prizes worth ₹50 lakh at district level, ₹17.92 lakh at divisional level and ₹5.63 lakh at state level.

Singh said that districts can organise their tournament between November 20 and December 31. The divisional level tournament has to be conducted between January 1 and January 31 next year. There are seven divisional headquarters in Rajasthan.

“The state level championship will be organised in the Pink City between February 1 and 28, 2018, in 14 disciplines for three days,” said Singh, adding that a steering committee has been formed for the games.