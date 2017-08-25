Rajasthan selected for Centre’s ‘Swachh Vidhyalaya Puraskar

Rajasthan is among the three top states that will get the first Swachh Vidhyalaya Puraskar started by the centre under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Rajasthan stood third, after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Swachh Vidhyalaya Puraskar has been instituted by the Union ministry of human resources development to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygienic practices in schools. The schools are selected for the award on five parameters — drinking water, toilets, handwash station, operation and maintenance and capacity building. On the basis of the parameters, schools were categorises as 90-100% (green), 75-89% (blue) and 51-74% (good).

Commenting over the development, Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani said, “We are proud of the achievement and will continue to make efforts. For the award, 643 schools across the country had been nominated, of which 172 were selected. From Rajasthan, 15 schools were selected, which comprised eight elementary and seven secondary schools.”

“The centre considered 201 schools of Rajasthan under the green and blue categories, which is good,” the minister added.

The selected 15 schools will receive Rs 50,000 cash and an appreciation certificate each at a function in Delhi on September 1 next.

Commissioner elementary education Joga Ram said the selected schools stand apart on components related to sanitation of building, campus and personal student hygiene. In addition, the officials took into consideration arrangements such as drinking water, hand wash, functional and clean toilets, general awareness, community participation and other micro indicators.

A senior official of the education department said Rajasthan is the only state in North India where 15 schools have been selected for the award. “GoI started the award in 2016, whereas Rajasthan had started such an award in 2015 and awarded 300 schools then,” said the official, who did not want to be named. “In 2015, Rajasthan had fulfilled the guidelines set by the centre for separate girls and boys toilets at government schools,” he added.

He said there are around 67,000 government schools in Rajasthan, of which 97% have drinking water facility; rest 3% have water facility, but there is no permanent source.