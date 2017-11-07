Rajasthan to mark DeMo anniversary with grand Vande Mataram recital, other events

The Rajasthan BJP and state government will observe the first anniversary of demonetisation as “anti-black money” day. The three-day campaign began on Tuesday and different programmes were held across districts in the state.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Youth Board will host a grand yoga and Vande Mataram event at SMS Stadium in Jaipur, where around 70,000 people are expected to take part, including 50,000 school and college students. The event is being organised in association with RSS-backed Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation.

“Chief minister Vasundhara Raje will be the chief guest at the ‘voice of unity’ event in which 500 artists will perform using 125 different musical instruments. Veteran music composer Anandji of Kalyanji-Anandji fame will play patriotic tunes and famous singer Tushar Bhatia will sing the national song,” foundation secretary Somkant Sharma said. “Deaf and mute students will also take part in the event to express their feelings,” he added.

The two-hour event will commence with a yoga session and will be followed by Vande Mataram recital. The artistes will give a presentation of different symphonies of Vande Mataram.

The organizers have roped in NSS, NCC, scouts and guides and RSS volunteers for crowd control.

As reported in HT, in an order issued on November 1, the Directorate of College Education had asked principals of private and government colleges to appoint a convener to ensure that all students enrolled in the National Service Scheme (NSS) participate in the event.

The order states that the event aims to inculcate good values among the youth so that can rise above caste, religion and gender-based discriminations and develop a positive attitude and a sense of patriotism.

BJP state general secretary Abhishek Matoria said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a revolutionary decision by demonetising high-value currency notes to eliminate corruption, black money and terror funding.

The BJP will organise panel discussions, hold rallies also distribute pamphlets to create awareness about the positive effects of demonetization in fighting the menace of black money. BJP leaders, including union ministers, MPs, state ministers, MLAs, party office-bearers and workers will participate in the event. The campaign will conclude on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress has announced that it will observe November 8 as ‘black day.’ Rajasthan Congress will hold demonstrations on Wednesday morning at all the district headquarters and submit a memorandum addressed to the prime minister to the collector. “The demonstrations will be held to mark the protest on the first anniversary of demonetization that has caused hardships to the common man and harmed the economy,” a release issued by Rajasthan PCC stated.

(With inputs from PTI)