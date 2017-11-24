Rajasthan to review Padmini references in history textbook

:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will review and weed out any historical inaccuracies regarding Queen Padmini of Chittor in its history textbook, state school education minister Vasudev Devnani said on Friday.

Asked about the inaccuracies in the Class 12 history text-book regarding Padmini, Devnani said: “I have asked the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, which brings out these books, to examine the matter and submit a report.”

RBSE chairperson BL Chaudhary said the syllabus in the history text-books has not been changed since the last 50 years.

“Now we have asked our subject specialists to review the books, he said.

“They will consult other historians and give a report. We will study and incorporate any necessary changes based on facts and these will be introduced from the next academic session. We want to present Padmini in proper light,” he told Hindustan Times.

HT had first reported that the Class 12 history text-book is teaching the same distortions about Queen Padmini of Chittor which have allegedly been shown the film “Padmavati”.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe Hindu groups across India have been staging violent protests against the film and have also issued threats to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone.

The Rajasthan government too backed the protests with chief minister Vasundhara Raje writing to Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani that the film should not be released without the necessary changes so that no community’s sentiments were hurt.

The RBSE’s Cass 12 history text-book in chapter four titled “Mughal Akraman: Prakar Aur Prabhav” (Mughal invasion: Form and impact) that bases the story of Chittor king Rawal Rattan Singh, his one-year reign between 1302 and 1303, and his wife, Padmini on Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s description of her in Padmavat, a 16th century verse that forms the foundation of the troubled film Padmavati.

The text-book says one of the reasons Delhi’s Muslim Emperor Alauddin Khilji attacked Chittor, was to capture Padmini, the Rajput queen, who legend says committed “jauhar” to prevent her from falling into the enemy’s hands.

The book goes to say that Khilji was mesmerised by Padmini’s beauty after he saw her reflection in a mirror, and that the queen was the daughter of Gandharvsen, king of Sri Lanka.

The protesters dispute the three points. They say Padmini was from Rajasthan, Khilji never saw her reflection in a mirror as there were no mirrors during that period and Khilji attacked Chittor for political expansion and not to capture Padmini.