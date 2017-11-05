Rajasthan traders to observe black day on Nov 8

KOTA: This is the first time that Trader Association of Rajasthan’s Baran town have decided to observe ‘Black Day’ on the first anniversary of demonetisation, November 8, along with the opposition parties to protest against Modi government’s demonetisation move.

With the day approaching near, the ruling party is gearing up for a nationwide celebration while the opposition party including Congress have announced to raise question on demonetisation by celebrating ‘Black Day’.

The president of the Baran Vyapar Mahasangh, Lalit Mohan Khandelwal said, “After ruining the trade and traders by the decision of demonetisation last year (2016), the BJP has decided to celebrate ‘demonetisation’ which is against the sentiments of the trader community”. He added that the banning currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has severely hit the economy of the country and has lead to economic slowdown with recession in trade.

“Indian economy is an informal economy in which undeclared capital disappeared from the market demotivating traders from pursuing trade that adversely affected trade and business. Around 99% of the banned currency returned to the banks while the government incurred heavy expenditure on printing of new currency notes. So at the end, this calculated move achieved nothing,” said patron of the Baran Vyapar Mahasangh, Devkinandan Bansal.

“Traders of Baran Vyapar Mahasangh will wear black strips on the arms on November 8 as a mark of protest of demonetisation”, he added.

Bansal said that there are 7000 traders associated with the Baran Vyapar Mahasangh.