Raje government gives ₹ 5 lakh to Rajsamand victim’s kin

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh for the family members of Mohammed Afrazul,48, a migrant worker from West Bengal who was hacked to death and burnt in Rajsamand on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Rajsamand additional district magistrate Rajendra Prasad Agrawal handed over a cheque in the name of Afrazul’s wife, to his son-in-law Mosharraf Khan.

Earlier in the day, state director general of police (DGP) OP Galhotra visited Rajsamand to take stock of the investigation in the case.

The gruesome crime evoked widespread horror and condemnation as the killer, Shambhu Lal Regar, got a video of the act shot on camera and uploaded it on social media.

Regar was arrested by police on Thursday morning and is under police remand.

“The chief minister has sent me to assure the people that we take such incidents very seriously, and have done so in the past as well,” Galhotra said.

“In addition, the state government is in the process of giving ₹ 5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family,” he said.

Police was swift in arresting the accused and a very competent team was investigating the matter, the DGP said.

“We have collected scientific evidences and the forensic tests will be carried.”

Police will try to file the charge sheet in the case within a month and then try to prosecute the accused in court at the earliest, he said.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje in a statement on Thursday condemned the incident, terming it as “deplorable” and directed police to prosecute the criminal in the shortest possible time.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced ₹3 lakh compensation and a government job to a member of the victim’s family.

Afrazu, who hailed from Sayadpur village in West Bengal’s Malda district, was working in Rajsamand for the last 12 to 13 years as a daily wage workers as well as a labour contractor.

He has three daughters, two of whom are married.