Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union minister Alphons files nomination from Rajasthan

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam On Monday filed nomination as BJP candidate for the bypoll to the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

The bypoll was necessitated after Venkaiah Naidu resigned following his election as the country’s vice president.

The bypoll was to be held on November 16 but as Alphons is the only candidate who has filed the nomination, his victory is certain and the result is likely to be declared on November 9, election officer for the Rajya Sabha bypoll and Rajasthan Assembly secretary, Prithvi Raj said.

Earlier, chief minister Vasundhara Raje proposed Alphons’ name as BJP candidate for the bypoll. She along with ministers Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, state party president Ashok Parnami and party MLAs accompanied Alphons as he submitted his nomination to the returning officer.

“Today was the last day for filing nomination and Alphons is the only candidate who filed nomination. The nomination paper will be scrutinized on Tuesday (November 7) and the result will be declared on November 9, which is also the last date for withdrawal of nominations,” the returning officer said.

The Congress has decided not to field a candidate.

In a tweet, calling Rajasthan the most vibrant state in India, Alphons thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Raje.

He said Rajasthan had immense opportunities in the field of tourism due to its rich heritage and diverse wildlife.

Alphons had quit the civil services in 2006 to join politics. He went on to become an MLA from Kanjirapally in Kottayam district. He joined BJP in 2011 and is a member of the national executive.

Of 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, seven are with BJP – Bhupendra Yadav, Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel, Narayan Lal Panchariya, Om Prakash Mathur, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh; two with Congress – Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Narendra Bhudania, and one vacant.

