Ramgarh crater likely to get national geological monument tag

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is examining the prospects of declaring the Ramgarh Crater in Rajasthan’s Baran as a national geological monument, a top official said on Thursday.

The Ramgarh Crater, an amazing geographical feature formed by a meteorite fall with a diameter of 2.7 km and at an elevation of more than 200m above the surrounding terrain.

Located near Ramgarh village, about 12 km east of Mangrol, the carter can be spotted from a distance of more than 40km.

Heritage conservation organizations, including the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) have also been demanding that the crater be declared as a national geographical heritage site by the GSI to conserve it.

The GSI has initiated the process to analyze the prospects to declare it as national geological monument, said A Thiruvengadam, GSI western region chief in Jaipur.

“The process to recognizing the Ramgarh crater as a national geological monument is on and the GSI is collecting and examining the details,” he told Hindustan Times.

“Once that is over, a report will be sent to the GSI headquarters at Kolkata for the final decision to declare the crater as the national geological monument.”

He further said that he attended a workshop on the national geological monuments of Rajasthan at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur in November 2016, where the issue of the Ramgarh crater was taken up.

There are 10 national geological monuments in Rajasthan, including the Nepheline Syenite in Ajmer, Sendra Granite in Pali among others.

Giving details of the crater, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, said the INTACH surveyed the crater in October 2016 and submitted its report to the GSI, demanding a national geological monument status.

“If the Ramgarh impact crater gets the status of a national geological monument then it will put Baran district on the global level to boost tourism in the region,” he said.

The Pushkar Sarovar is part of the crater and the ruins of the centuries-old Bhanddeora Shiv Temple is also located in within the crater that maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Ramgarh crater has attracted geologists since it was discovered in 1869, when British researcher Mallet first visited the area and later other geologists visited the site for field investigations on it.