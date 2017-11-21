Rape-accused retired IAS officer absconding for three years arrested

The Mahesh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested retired IAS officer BB Mohanty on charges of rape.

According to the police, Mohanty was absconding since March 2014, after an FIR was lodged against him at the Mahesh Nagar police station in January 2014.

In her complaint, a 23-year-old woman had said that Mohanty had raped her in February 2013.

“Mohanty surrendered to us late on Monday night and we have arrested him. He was absconding for more than three years and we will investigate to know more about his whereabouts during that time,” said assistant commissioner of police, Sodala, Nem Singh.

Mohanty, an additional chief secretary rank officer, was posted as chairperson, Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal when the allegations against him surfaced.

The state government had suspended Mohanty in February 2014 and a month later, a local court had declared him an absconder.

The woman, in her complaint, had said that Mohanty introduced himself as a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in 2013 and exploited her on the promise of helping her clear the IAS examination.

Officials said that a two-day police remand of Mohanty has been secured.

“Mohanty was presented in court and we have got a two-day remand. Details about the case will come up as we interrogate him,” said Singh.

Earlier in 2014, the Rajasthan High Court had dismissed Mohanty’s anticipatory bail application.

The woman had claimed Mohanty raped her at an apartment in Swej farm.

The complainant hails from Uttar Pradesh and had alleged that Mohanty first raped her on February 19, 2013. She claimed he took her to a number of places over the next few months and sexually exploited her.

Among the places, she claimed Mohanty took her were Bharatpur, Chennai, Goa and Udaipur.