Residential school principal removed over shoddy food, facilities

The principal of a Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Baran district was removed after students accused him of not providing proper food and medical facilities to them.

District Collector, Baran, SP Singh removed Hemlata Soni, the principal of the school located in Bamanhera, after the sarpanch of the Karnahera gram panchayat, Usha Kumari, forwarded the complaint by the girl students of the residential school, officials said.

A team of education department officials led by district education officer Radheshyam Jat paid a surprise visit to the school where the students said they were served poor quality meals with watery dal (pulses) and no green vegetables.

Some students also complained that the principal does not provide quality blankets and fails to ensure due medical attention if any student falls ill. Another student alleged that the principal also forced them to entertain her by dancing in the evenings.

The DEO submitted the probe report to DC following which the latter took action against the principal.

“There were complaints by the students against the principal that she was ill treating students. On the basis of the probe report, the principal has been removed,” the DC said.

There are 67 students enrolled at the school.