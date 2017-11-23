Residents put up banners warning pregnant women, elderly people about poor condition of road

Jaipur: Residents of Jhakhoreshwar Marg in Bani Park, Jaipur, have put up banners at both ends of the road warning pregnant women and elderly people to avoid taking the road saying it is unfit for them.

Kuldeep Singh, owner of a garage on the road, said, three days back, a woman driving a scooter lost balance and fell down due to the uneven road. Accidents have occurred in the past too, said Singh, showing the stretch where half of it was dug up and levelled with mud.

“Attention! Pregnant women and senior citizens do not use this road. It is not fit for your use,” reads the banner in Hindi.

“Pregnant women and elderly people need extra care and should avoid the road,” said Singh, adding that members of the Jhakhoreshwar Marg Vikas Samiti (JMVS) took the decision to put up banners collectively.

Singh showed a valve, jutting out almost a feet in the middle of the road, that has caused serious damages to cars running into it. The road was dug up two years back and it has become a threat for commuters over the past six months.

Suresh Mishra, patron of JMVS and state secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the authorities have been notified several times but to no avail. The concerned deputy municipal commissioner was unavailable for comments.

A residential society in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, had used memes to draw the attention of the Noida authority to a collapsed wall surrounding the society. One of the memes showed Amitabh Bachchan asking a contestant in the television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, when will the damaged wall of the society be constructed.