Road accidents declined in Bikaner district by 22% in 2017: Police data

Road accidents in Bikaner declined by 22.5% in 2017, according to data released by the district police on Thursday.

A total of 364 road accidents were reported in the district in 2017, in which 271 lives were lost, while 381 received injuries. In 2016, a total of 467 road accidents were reported resulting in the death of 278 people, indicating that the number of deaths also declined in 2017.

According to the police records, all four districts in the Bikaner police range witnessed a significant decline of 11% in road accidents in 2017. A total of 1,344 road accidents were reported in the police range during the year against 1,514 in 2016. The number of deaths in the road accidents also declined in 2017 to 893 from 936 in 2016. The number of injured also fell to 1,447 in 2017 against 1,642 in 2016.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bikaner range, Bipin Kumar Pandey said, “Our efforts have started yielding results, as we managed to save more lives than the previous year.” The data suggested that the police saved six more lives in 2017 than in 2016.

The three other districts — Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu — also recorded a drop in the road accidents, but Bikaner had the highest decline. Churu district police recorded the maximum decline in the number of deaths (12%) and in the number of injured (25.53%) in comparison with the previous year.

Bikaner SP Sawai Singh Godara said that a combination of factors such as awareness, execution of law and improvement in road engineering helped them reduce the level of human vulnerability to accidents. “We observed and rectified human errors, road defects and worsening traffic congestions to improve the safety parameters. Bikaner police launched a special drive to curb drink and drive,” he added.

The police booked a record 2,040 people under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act in 2017, which is 141% higher than 2016. Traffic police also forwarded 170 driving licences to transport department for their suspension, Godara added.