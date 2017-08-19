RSS leader to take charge of BJP’s state unit on Aug 23

RSS functionary Chandrashekhar, who was in-charge of BJP’s Varanasi unit when Narendra Modi contested the 2014 elections from there, is expected to take charge as general secretary (organisation) of the party in Rajasthan on August 23.

The appointment assumes significance as the state is scheduled to go to the polls in December next year.

It is also been seen as an attempt to improve relations between the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS), especially in the backdrop of recent protests by RSS-backed groups.

The post of organisation secretary in the BJP’s Rajasthan unit has been lying vacant since 2009. Prakash Chandra, who held the post earlier, was removed following differences with chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders during the run up to the 2009 assembly election.

A confidant of BJP chief Amit Shah, Chandrashekhar was credited with strengthening the party in western Uttar Pradesh and played a key role in BJP’s thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year.

Chandrashekhar, who was a RSS pracharak, is said to be tech savvy and has a way of connecting with the youth.

“The post of general secretary (organisation) is vital and activities at organisational level were being affected due to this post remaining vacant for so many years,” a BJP leader said wishing anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

“Chandrashekhar ji has proved himself to be an able organisation man,” he said.

In May, a RSS-backed farmers group had staged an agitation against the state government. The RSS leadership refused to intervene to end the agitation.

Chief minister Raje and BJP state unit president Ashok Parnami are understood to have brought up the issue of appointing an organisation secretary during BJP president Shah’s visit to Jaipur last month.