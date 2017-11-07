RU convocation: Sem students to get gold medals for the first time

The University of Rajasthan (RU) will hold its 28th convocation on Wednesday at the university’s convocation centre where students, who have graduated under the semester system, will be given gold medals.

“Till date only students of annual examination system had been getting gold medals, which was unfair for students of semester system. As soon as I became the vice-chancellor, I took it up in the academic council and the decision was approved,” said vice chancellor RK Kothari.

He further said that although the decision incurred an expense of about ₹30 lakh, it was justified considering the happiness and satisfaction of the students.

The university this year has made a list of 586 toppers eligible to get gold medals, including those who graduated under annual system in 2016 and those who graduated under the semester system in 2016 or before. Around 300 have confirmed that they’ll attend the convocation ceremony, professor AK Nagawat, convener, convocation committee said.

Kiran Maheshwari, minister of higher education, will be the special guest on the occasion.

Apart from the gold medals, 727 PhD holders are also eligible to get their degrees at the convocation out of which about 200 will attend the convocation ceremony. The gold medals will be awarded to those who have graduated in 2016 or before while the PhDs will be awarded to those who have completed their PhDs by August 2017.