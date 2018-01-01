‘Sad at deaths during doctors’ stir’, MLA resigns, asks Saraf to quit too

Independent MLA from Nawalgarh assembly constituency Rajkumar Sharma on Monday submitted his resignation to speaker Kailash Meghwal.

“I am saddened by the hundreds of deaths that have taken place during the doctors’ strike. The government had provoked them to go on strike. The government had unnecessarily transferred 12 doctors due to which they had gone on strike,” said Sharma, former minister of state for health.

He also demanded the resignation of health minister Kali Charan Saraf. He questioned why sweets were distributed after the marathon meeting on December 27, after which doctors called off their strike. He said the government is neglecting farmers and not giving a clear picture on loan waiver.

Sharma said that if the government does not take any decision about the loan waiver, farmers will again start their agitation.

Former speaker Shantilal Chaplot advised Meghwal not to accept Sharma’s resignation and said that Sharma is an honest and struggling leader, “so take the resignation, but do not accept it”.

When asked if Meghwal will accept the resignation, he said “An MLA submitting his resignation is a serious issue and we will think about it. I heard the pain of MLA Sharma and will study the situation. I will put his demands before the government.”

Meghwal also said that the strike should not have taken place adding that the MLA’s resignation is the people’s voice and the government should take a lesson.

Sharma after submitting his resignation said that the government has crossed the limits of insensitiveness towards doctors and farmers.

Earlier, Sharma called a press conference on Friday before submitting his resignation to the speaker. On Friday, speaker and assembly secretary was out of station so he submitted his resignation on Monday.

Sharma in the press conference said that Saraf should resign on moral grounds. He said he would ask the speaker to call a special session of the house to discuss the deaths during the strike and the government neglecting farmers.

He said that if a special session is not called and no action is taken against ministers and officers responsible, there is no justification for being a member of the assembly.

“Offering my resignation can be considered as a publicity stunt to gain political mileage, but I am a human and cannot see people suffering because of the government’s stubborn attitude,” he said.

The in-service doctors, who went on strike on November 6, ended it on November 12 after the state government held talks with them and accepted most of their demands. But irked by transfer of 12 doctors on November 28 the doctors announced to go on mass leave from December 18. But the government started arresting doctors on December 15 under Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act 1970, after which they went on strike from December 16. After 12 days, the striking doctors called off their strike on December 27 after a seven-hour-long marathon meeting with the ministers.

